Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $213,000 Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HVT opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $554.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

