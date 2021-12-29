Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $124,000 Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.94. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

