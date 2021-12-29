Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $81,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Daktronics by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 255,861 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 122,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daktronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 40,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $229.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

