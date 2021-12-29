Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.