Mather Group LLC. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $569.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $637.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

