Mather Group LLC. Has $852,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS opened at $244.25 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

