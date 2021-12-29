Mather Group LLC. Has $993,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

