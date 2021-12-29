Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,431,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,493,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,188,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,243,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,752,000.

DFIV opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

