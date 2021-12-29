Mather Group LLC. Sells 224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Motco grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $224.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

