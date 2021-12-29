Mather Group LLC. Sells 800 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $406.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $424.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

