Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

