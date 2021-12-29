MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $903,901.93 and approximately $77,779.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.34 or 1.00624637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00055736 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00283505 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00438293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00151357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

