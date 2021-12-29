McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $269.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

