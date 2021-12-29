Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 407,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.