Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,361. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

