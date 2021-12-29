Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 270,122 shares.The stock last traded at $64.54 and had previously closed at $64.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

