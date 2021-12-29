MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 11,685 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup comprises approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

