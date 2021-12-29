MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

LNT opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

