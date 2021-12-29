MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.12% of EQT worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.