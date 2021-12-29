MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 170,885 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170,885 shares during the period. Everi accounts for 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Everi were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $22,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $17,707,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Everi by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 2.79. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $470,500 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

