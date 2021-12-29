Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Down 5.6%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.08. Approximately 1,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 58.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

