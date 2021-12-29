Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,588.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $327,653.48 and approximately $9,588.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00042172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006895 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

