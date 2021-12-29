MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

MFA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

