MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.
MFA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
MFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.