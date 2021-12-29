Michael J. Tokich Sells 30,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $243.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

