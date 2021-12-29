Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.86

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 89038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.17 million and a PE ratio of -36.52.

In other news, Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$186,725.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

