Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.05

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.05 and last traded at $88.85, with a volume of 44731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

