Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.8% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,162 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $341.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.07. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

