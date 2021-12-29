Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $341.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

