Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.99

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 1175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 567.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

