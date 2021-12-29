Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Tops $17.60 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $24,878.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for $178.07 or 0.00373676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 98,864 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

