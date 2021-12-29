Mirrored Microsoft Price Tops $339.50 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $339.50 or 0.00717796 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $47,369.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.59 or 0.07870538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,435.94 or 1.00292026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00073234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 49,788 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

