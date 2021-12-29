Mirrored Netflix 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,091.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $20,091.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $630.26 or 0.01334043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.83 or 0.07835494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,203.17 or 0.99912884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00051436 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,282 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

