Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVO. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mission Produce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mission Produce by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.