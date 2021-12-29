Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $280.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $283.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

