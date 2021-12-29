Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,206 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

