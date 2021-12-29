Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 53,329 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,597 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after buying an additional 130,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

