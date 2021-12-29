Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,526 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $25,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.