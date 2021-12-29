Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.83 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB opened at $681.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $371.00 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $714.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.