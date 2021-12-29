Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.05.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

