Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $23,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

