Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Ossiam grew its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,335,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $399.42 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.93. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.