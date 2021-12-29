Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

Shares of ARE opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.96. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $222.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

