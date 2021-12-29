Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,800 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

