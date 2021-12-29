Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.