Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.74 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $557.77 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $561.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.47 and its 200-day moving average is $501.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

