Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

