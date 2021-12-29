Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

