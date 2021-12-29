Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.