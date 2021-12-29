MobileCoin Price Tops $10.47 on Major Exchanges (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for about $10.47 or 0.00022099 BTC on major exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $776.70 million and approximately $793,559.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007456 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

