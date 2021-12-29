Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

